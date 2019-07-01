“You have a problem that my partner (Arjun Kapoor) is younger than me”? Check Out What Malaika Arora Said About her Relationship With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora, 43, has been grabbing all eyeballs and making headlines ever since she was involved in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, who is nine years younger than her. Malaika and Arjun have never tried to hide their relationship, but neither have the couple spoken about their plans to get married.

Recently in an interview, Malaika got candid about being involved in a relationship with the age difference.

“The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called desperate’ and a buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***” she said.

“You have a problem that I have found love again, you have a problem that my partner (Arjun Kapoor) is younger than me.” “I don’t care about your problems…I’m not here to please anybody,” the 43-year-old actress said.

Malaika Arora has a 16-year-old son, Arhaan, with former husband Arbaaz Khan.