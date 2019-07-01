Latest NewsEntertainment

“You have a problem that my partner (Arjun Kapoor) is younger than me”? Check Out What Malaika Arora Said About her Relationship With Arjun Kapoor

Jul 1, 2019, 06:29 am IST
Less than a minute

Malaika Arora, 43, has been grabbing all eyeballs and making headlines ever since she was involved in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, who is nine years younger than her. Malaika and Arjun have never tried to hide their relationship, but neither have the couple spoken about their plans to get married.

Recently in an interview, Malaika got candid about being involved in a relationship with the age difference.

“The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called desperate’ and a buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***” she said.

“You have a problem that I have found love again, you have a problem that my partner (Arjun Kapoor) is younger than me.” “I don’t care about your problems…I’m not here to please anybody,” the 43-year-old actress said.

Malaika Arora has a 16-year-old son, Arhaan, with former husband Arbaaz Khan.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Modi Accepts Virat Kohli’s Challenge And Now Challenges CM Kumaraswamy With Video: Watch

Jun 13, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Sonam-kapoor-and-Anand-Ahuja

Latest pic of Newlywed Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor is trending now: See pic

May 27, 2018, 03:59 pm IST
GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS

BREAKING NEWS! PAROLE FOR SASIKALA?

Mar 20, 2018, 01:07 pm IST

GALLERY; These pictures of Keerthy Suresh bonding with Jhanvi is the new sensation in Bollywood; See first

Apr 22, 2019, 04:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close