A man from Lakshadweep tried to commit suicide after his marriage proposal was rejected by the girl’s family.

Thanseem Al Mubarak, a native of Lakshadweep island who works as a teacher in a private school in Ernakulam has tried to commit suicide by stabbing his neck. He was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.

Thanseem who lives in Ernakulam in a rented house was in a relationship with a woman working in Ernakulam. But the woman’s family has fixed another marriage for the woman. He insisted her to withdraw from the marriage as it was rejected he tried to cut his neck after eating sleeping pills.