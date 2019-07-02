50 raids in 18 cities by CBI in connection with banking scams; Details Inside

The CBI on Tuesday has launched a nation wide raid in connection with the banking scams across the country and has registered 14 cases.

According to the sources the special team has swooped down at 50 locations in 18 different cities.

In a countrywide action relating to bank fraud scams/cases, CBI is conducting a special drive today and has begun searches at more than 50 places in 18 different cities in around 12 states/union territories,” a senior official said.

“A total of 14 cases have been registered against the accused including various companies/ firms, their promoters/directors and bank officials,” the official added.

The search operation is still on, they said.