Copa America: ‘Final of Final’ to be played tomorrow

Jul 2, 2019, 12:30 pm IST
The dream of every football lover will become true tomorrow. The biggest ever sports gala will be played tomorrow morning Indian time at 6 am. Argentina will come face to face against their neighbor and biggest opponent Brazil in the semi-finals of Copa America football tournament. Although it is only a semi-final for the millions and millions of football fans it a ‘dream final’.

The last match between the traditional enemies in the world football was in the 2008 Beijing Olympics semi-final. In Copa America, the team come face to face in 2007 finals played in Venezuela. In the match, Brazil defeated Argentina by 3-0.

Brazil defeated Paraguay to reach semi and Argentina defeated vinyl to enter the semi.

