FIR registered against Azam Khan for making derogatory remarks against Jaya Prada

An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan for making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada. Ten other SP leaders were also named in the FIR. According to reports, BJP Leader Akash Saxena filed a complaint against the SP leader at the civil lines police station in Rampur for his remarks. In an apparent dig at Jaya Prada, Azam Khan on Sunday said, “We have not opened a dance bar here.”

While slamming the BJP, the Rampur MP said, “People know whom it is being referred to. In a society where this word is classified as respectable, how will it progress and keep its head high?” “Will those who drag down the respectable tell us what to do? They will take themselves as gods and goddesses,” the SP leader added. Khan also said that the saffron party spent a lot of money and used power to defeat him in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.