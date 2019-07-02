Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian Rupee slips against US Dollar

Jul 2, 2019, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the Forex Market, the domestic currency Indian rupee slipped today in the early hours of trading. The Indian rupee fell by 11 paise to trade at 69.05 against the US dollar.

The main reason for the downfalling of Indian rupee was the strengthening of the dollar and other foreign currencies.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened 69.02 and then fell to 69.05 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled trading at 68.94 on yesterday.

As per the market experts, the Indian rupee is possible to trade in a narrow margin as the Union budget for this year is to be presented this week.

 

