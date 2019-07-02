Latest NewsSports

ICC  World Cup: India won the toss, opted to bat

Jul 2, 2019, 03:15 pm IST
In Cricket, India has won the toss in the match against Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup at Birmingham. The Indian team has opted to bat first in the match. India has scored 11 runs in tow overs.

For both the teams, the match is crucial. Indian if won the match will enter the semi-finals. If won today’s match, Bangladesh can even hope for the semi-finals.

India has made two changes in the team. Bhuwaneshvar Kumar returned to the team. Dinesh Karthik will also play the first match in the tournament. Bhuwaneshvar Kumar replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Karthik replaced Kedar Jackdaw.

Bangladesh team also have replacements. Rubell Hassan replaced Mehdi Hassan and Mahmudulla was replaced by Sabbir Rahman.

Final Playing XI:

India – K.L.Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, M.S.Dhoni (W), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Muhammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangaldesh – Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hassan, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

