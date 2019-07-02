India v Bangladesh: Here are the Possible Changes in Indian Squad For Today’s Match

India is just one win away from confirming a berth in semifinals and will take on Bangladesh today. Although their performances have been collectively good in the series, a few weaknesses have emerged and it will be interesting to see what X1 India is going to field against Bangladesh today. Here are some of the possible changes we anticipate.

Considering the match is going to be played on a smaller ground, India may not field two wrist spinners. Either Chahal or Kuldeep could be replaced by Bhuvaneswar Kumar, who has not been tested since he was ruled out after the injury.

The other major change anticipated is whether Dinesh Karthik or Ravindra Jadeja will get a look-in or not. Neither of them has got a chance in the squad so far and Jadhav as a batsman has not come to the party yet. His part-time off-breaks could prove useful but has not been used much.

So in all probability, it looks like India would definitely test Dinesh or Jadeja, and one of the leg spinners will make way for Bhuvi. Team management is unlikely to change Rishabh Pant after giving him just one match.