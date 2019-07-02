India’s GST revenue stands at 99,939 crores in June

The revenue from Goods and Services Tax in the country has reached 99,939 crore rupees in the last month. In this CGST was 18,366 crore rupees, SGST 25,343 crore rupees, IGST 47,772 crore rupees and Cess was of 8,457 crore rupees. The GST returns filed for the month of May was 74.38 lakh.

This is the first time in this fiscal year that the GST revenue goes down the 1 lakh crore rupees. In the month of May, the GST collection has touched 1 lakh crore rupees. In March it was 1,06,577 crore rupees and in April 1,13,865 crore rupees. In May it was 100,289 crore rupees.

As per the government data, the revenue from GST of the month of June is 1.86% higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in the last fiscal which was 98,114 crore rupees.