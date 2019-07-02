Man sentenced 10 years jail for smuggling charas

A court has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for smuggling chars. The district and Sessions Court in the West Champaran district in Bihar has awarded the accused Ejaz Ahmad alias Munna Ansari 10 years imprisonment for smuggling narcotics. He was also awarded a fine of 1 lakh rupees. He will have to suffer another two-year jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

Ejaz Ahmad was arrested by the paramilitary force Sashastra Seema Bal on March 2, 2017, with 5.4 kilograms of charas.