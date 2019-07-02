People arrested for arms supply to ISIS inspired terror group get bail

A Special Court In New Delhi has granted bail to four persons who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for supplying arms to an ISIS-inspired terror group. The court sanctioned bail on a personal bond of Rs.70,00 and two sureties of like amount.

The accused was arrested by NIA after a series of raids in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The NIA has recovered 25-kilogram explosive materials, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, arms and ISIS literature.

The advocate of accused pleaded that no charge sheet has been filed against them and also they had passed passage of the mandatory period of 90days and are liable to be released on bail.

The ISIS-inspired group Harkat ul Harb e Islam has purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled IED’s.