Two Congress MLAs quit party in Karnataka

Jul 2, 2019, 06:47 am IST
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy breaks down

Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned on Monday, further shrinking the slender majority of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

The resignations sparked fears that more were likely to follow and bring down the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led state government, which has had a difficult time keeping the alliance afloat.

“I had protested against the lease-cum-sale of land to JSW Steel and the betterment of my district,” Singh, the legislator from Vijayanagar, said. He added that he wouldn’t tolerate any “injustice” to his district, and demanded that the state government should not go ahead with the sale.

Singh also said that his constituency should be converted into a district.

