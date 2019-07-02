Waqar Younis Questions India’s Sportsmanship, Indian Fans Gives Him Apt Replies. Check this Out

Pakistan fans must have wanted India to win their match against England since Pak’s chances of making it to the next stage depended a lot on the result of that match. As it happened, India lost the match and players like Dhoni and Jadhav were criticised for their approach in the last few overs. Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis even went to the extent of questioning India’s sportsmanship.

It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019,” he wrote on Twitter.

But then, Indian fans couldn’t have let his comments go like that as they gave fitting replies to him on Twitter. Some fans even reminded him that he was the player who thought of giving his wicket to some other bowler than Kumble so that he can’t take 10 wickets in the test against Pakistan at Delhi. Check out these replies

Khud fixers leke bethe ho Team me dusre pe allegation karte ho , Abhi bhi dusro pe depend ho jeet ke liye — Chintan Shah (@chintan20) July 1, 2019

Do u remember what Wasim Akram told u during Kumle's 9 wicket spell abt getting run-out?? Or is it that @wasimakramlive is a liar?

Some nerve YOU n YOUR ilk has talking about "Sportsmanship".@sachin_rt@BCCI @ICC @ICCMediaComms @AskAnshul — Rachna Sharma (@2611rachna) July 1, 2019

ROFL. So your team wants to be in world cup based on performance of some other team against yet another team? Apne bal par nahi? So basically they should give the cup to pakistan and all teams should give a walkover then cos your gang of chewtiyas can't hold on to them self. — Loni Singh (@LoniSingh3705) July 1, 2019

Don't even talk about sportsmanship @waqyounis99 !! That's well documented in World Cricket !! Ask your boys to play good cricket, consistent cricket !! — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 1, 2019

Very irresponsible tweet. Who are u pass such judgement? If ur team suspect any foul play, lodge a complaint with ICC, let them investigate. There are hundreds of instances where ur team have collapsed like a pack of cards from a winning situation. Shall we pass the judgement? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 1, 2019

Team tumhari ganda khele tab bhi tum logo ne rona hota hai aur jab doosrei ki khele tab bhi , bloody classless people.! I wonder if there are free minded people exist in Pakistan .!?? — Aman singh (@jay97aman) June 30, 2019

You guys should win on your own strength. Don’t whine on SM. Others won’t do it for you. It is others’ game. Why the hell they should play it for you ? — ?????????? (@venketeshrr) July 1, 2019

How can you make such allegations ? When you team plays badly consistently at the start of the CWC that time u didn’t suspect any foul play ?? Our team plays one bad game & All Hell Breaks Lose On PAK Twitter ????? Please concentrate on your team’s progress ? — Dr Khushboo ? (@khushikadri) July 1, 2019

Ab pakistaniyose sports man ship silhani padegi?. ?

If u ppl had sportsmanship u cud have Lost match against west indies( 15-20 years ago) i think courteny walsh was balling, abdul qadir batsman at umpire end. Qadir was not is creeze but walsh warned him and didnt hit stumps cnt — amardasbhalla ?????? ????? (@amardasbhalla) July 1, 2019