Waqar Younis Questions India’s Sportsmanship, Indian Fans Gives Him Apt Replies. Check this Out

Jul 2, 2019, 08:38 am IST
Pakistan fans must have wanted India to win their match against England since Pak’s chances of making it to the next stage depended a lot on the result of that match. As it happened, India lost the match and players like Dhoni and Jadhav were criticised for their approach in the last few overs. Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis even went to the extent of questioning India’s sportsmanship.

It’s not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly #INDvsEND #CWC2019,” he wrote on Twitter.

But then, Indian fans couldn’t have let his comments go like that as they gave fitting replies to him on Twitter. Some fans even reminded him that he was the player who thought of giving his wicket to some other bowler than Kumble so that he can’t take 10 wickets in the test against Pakistan at Delhi. Check out these replies

