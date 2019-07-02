WhatsApp to get another exciting feature soon

A new report suggests that the Facebook-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is working on adding a QR Code scanner to its platform.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on adding a QR Code shortcut in its Android app. The feature is available in the WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.19.189. However, it is not visible to all beta testers yet and it is possible that the social messaging app will enable this feature to all beta testers in a future update.

While the details about the feature remain scarce at the moment, however, a screenshot shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Gustav Wiesner on the micro-blogging app indicates that the shortcut will be available above the Account option in the Settings menu of the social messaging app. However, there are no further details available on the feature beyond that.

WhatsApp conventionally uses QR Codes for authentication while signing in WhatsApp Web. While WhatsApp Web can be accessed by tapping on the WhatsApp Web/Desktop option in the Settings section of the company’s iOS-based app, it can be accessed by tap on the WhatsApp Web option which in turn can be accessed by tapping on the three dots in the top right hand side of the company’s Android app.