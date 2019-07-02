Latest NewsSports

When Rihanna Met Universe Boss Chris Gayle- Watch Video

Jul 2, 2019, 01:45 pm IST
West Indies has had a disappointing World Cup and they suffered yet another defeat against Srilanka yesterday. Singer Rihanna was at Chester-le-Street cricket stadium on Monday to encourage the West Indies cricket team although the result did not go in their favour and the Caribbeans went down by 23 runs.

Rihanna was active during the game- clicking pictures, waving flags and cheering the players. She found time to meet the players after the match as she made it into the West Indies dressing room.

Cricket World Cup’s twitter handle posted a video of the Rihanna meeting the Universe Boss in the West Indies dressing room. Chris Gayle posed for pictures with Rihanna and was also seen giving a signed bat to the pop star. Watch video here

 

