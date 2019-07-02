KeralaLatest News

Will quit NDA if demands are not fulfilled: P.C.George

Jul 2, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
The leader of Kerala Janapaksham, P.C.George MLA has said that he and his party will quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the demands were not fulfilled.

The BJP must accept the demands of farmers and poorer section of people. The BJP must also ensure the welfare of the poorer people and farmers and also the security and safety of minority communities. He was addressing a party meeting in Kottayam. If the demand of the party is not accepted, will quit NDA.

E.K.Hassan Kutty was elected as the chairman of Kerala Janapaksham. Shon George, the son fo P.C.George has stepped out from the position of chairman.

