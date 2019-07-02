World’s biggest divorce settlement; Wife of Amazon founder likely to get this jaw-dropping amount

MacKenzie Bezos, who is the wife of the richest man Jef Bezos has now decided to walk away with 38 billion in the world’s biggesst divorce settlement with Amazon Founder and CEO.

The lady who is in her late 49 will be becoming the world’s fourth-richest woman reported the CCN news.

MacKenzie, who married Jeff in 1993, a year before he started Amazon from his garage in Seattle, has said she had “a disproportionate amount of money to share” and promised to work hard at giving it away “until the safe is empty”.

She announced her intention to make a massive donation in a blog on a website set up by The Giving Pledge, an organisation founded by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, which encourages the super-rich to devote more than half their wealth to philanthropic causes.

The couple having four children has now finalized their divorce in April the same has been reported as the biggest divorce settlement in the history.