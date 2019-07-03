12 people were killed and 20 people were injured in an accident in Chintamani, Karnataka. The fatal incident occurred as a bus collided with an auto. The accident occurred today afternoon at 1 pm at Chintamani around 74 kilometers away from Bangalore. The injured were admitted in hospitals in Kolar and Chintamani.
The private bus carrying pilgrims rammed into the mini-goods carrier killing 12 people aboard the mini carrier. The mini goods carrier was converted to a passenger vehicle.
Karnataka: 12 people have died in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a bus in Chintamani. More than 20 injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/xiCGcYCGPn
— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
