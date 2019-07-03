Latest NewsIndia

12 killed, 20 injured in bus-auto collision

Jul 3, 2019, 05:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

12 people were killed and 20 people were injured in an accident in Chintamani, Karnataka. The fatal incident occurred as a bus collided with an auto. The accident occurred today afternoon at 1 pm at Chintamani around 74 kilometers away from Bangalore. The injured were admitted in hospitals in Kolar and Chintamani.

The private bus carrying pilgrims rammed into the mini-goods carrier killing 12 people aboard the mini carrier. The mini goods carrier was converted to a passenger vehicle.

Tags

Related Articles

Mohanlal dance rhythmically though he is not classically trained

Nov 11, 2018, 08:55 pm IST

Samsung M 30 to be Launched in February. Here is the Price

Feb 16, 2019, 01:06 pm IST

Mata Amritananda Mayi Math Offers All Support to Swami Chidananda Puri

Apr 21, 2019, 06:44 am IST

“Don’t play politics with Kisan Samman Nidhi”, PM Narendra Modi warns states

Feb 24, 2019, 02:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close