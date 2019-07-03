After resignation Rahul Gandhi makes these shocking changes to his twitter account

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi has now removed the tag of the party president from his twitter account right after confirming his resignation.

The congress leader has now changed his bio from “President of Indian National Congress” to “Member of Indian National Congress.”

This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,” his bio on Twitter now reads.

“The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay. I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.