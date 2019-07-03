Ambati Rayudu Offered Permanent Residence by this Country

The number 4 spot was the most debated one in the Indian Cricket World cup team. For long it was thought that Ambati Rayudu would secure that position easily but as things got closer to World cup, his form dipped and Vijay Shankar with a few good innings and all-round skills managed to grab the number four.

Shankar did not have a dream run in the World cup either before he was ruled out of the squad with a toe niggle. But team management did not call Rayudu as his replacement, instead, Mayank Agarwal was roped in. It’s fair to say, Rayudu has enough reasons to be disappointed.

Taking cognizance of Rayudu’s ongoing selection saga in the ICC World Cup 2019 season, Iceland Cricket on Tuesday has now offered permanent residency to the Indian batsman.

“Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Rayudu Ambati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati,” the Iceland national cricket team handle tweeted.

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

\Will Ambati Rayudu take the offer?Let’s see how it goes.