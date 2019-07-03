Latest NewsSports

Ambati Rayudu Offered Permanent Residence by this Country

Jul 3, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Less than a minute

The number 4 spot was the most debated one in the Indian Cricket World cup team. For long it was thought that Ambati Rayudu would secure that position easily but as things got closer to World cup, his form dipped and Vijay Shankar with a few good innings and all-round skills managed to grab the number four.

Shankar did not have a dream run in the World cup either before he was ruled out of the squad with a toe niggle. But team management did not call Rayudu as his replacement, instead, Mayank Agarwal was roped in. It’s fair to say, Rayudu has enough reasons to be disappointed.

Taking cognizance of Rayudu’s ongoing selection saga in the ICC World Cup 2019 season, Iceland Cricket on Tuesday has now offered permanent residency to the Indian batsman.

“Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Rayudu Ambati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati,” the Iceland national cricket team handle tweeted.

\Will Ambati Rayudu take the offer?Let’s see how it goes.

Tags

Related Articles

This video reveals your personality; check yourself whether it is true or false

Jan 2, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

‘Pinarayi’s advisor’ Gita Gopinath joins IMF as Chief Economist

Jan 8, 2019, 10:51 pm IST

Exit Poll: Modi Will return; NDA will get 306 seats

May 19, 2019, 06:40 pm IST

Mohanlal wraps his portions for Kaappaan

Feb 21, 2019, 11:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close