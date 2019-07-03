Chandrayaan 2 : Online registrations to watch ISRO’s mission launch to begin soon

Chandrayaan 2 is all set to take off on July 15 this year and it will be launching from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.51 am IST. If all goes as per the plan, the Chandrayaan 2 will touchdown on the surface on 6 September 2019. In the meantime, the latest update from ISRO will bring joy to those wishing to witness this historic moment. It is to be noted that the Indians will be able to watch the ISRO Chandrayaan 2 launch live with their naked eyes from the Rocket Space Theme Park, Sriharikota.

In a tweet, ISRO confirmed that the online registration process to watch the Chandrayaan 2 mission will begin at 12 am on 4 July. However, there’s no link or microsite given to where the registrations will happen yet.