Commodity Market: Gold price rose

In the commodity market, the price of gold has risen today. In futures trading, the price of gold rose by 1.05% to reach Rs.34,400 per 10 gram. The Silver future also rose by 0.32% to reach at Rs.37,150 per kilogram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose 1.1% and reached at $ 1,443.50 per ounce. In the Indian market, the price of 24 Carat gold was rose by Rs.310 to reach Rs.34,010 per 10 gram. The price of 22 Carat gold was also rose by Rs.310 to reach at Rs.33,010 per 10 gram. The price of sovereign gold rose by Rs.248 to reach Rs.27,208 per 8 gram. The price of gold has been increasing since the last some days in the Indian market.