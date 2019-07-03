Latest NewsNEWSSports

England reach semi-finals after thrashing New Zealand

Jul 3, 2019, 11:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hosts England joined India and Australia and have almost dragged New Zealand with them to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with a comprehensive 119-run win over Kane Williamson in their final group-stage match at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

England were in danger of getting knocked out before reaching the knockoustages yet another time in the quadrennial touranment when they lost to Sri Lanka and Australia on the trot. However, Eoin Morgan’s men have kept their composure and stormed back with wins over India and New Zealand in their last two group-stage matches.

