Here is What Advocate Jayasankar Said About Police Investigation on Abhimanyu’s Murder

It’s been a year since Abhimanyu’s murder and how far has the investigation progressed in these days? Where is the person who stabbed him? Has he left India? How many were actually involved in the crime? A lot of such key mysteries are yet to be solved. The culprits are hiding with the same expertise they showed in executing the crime.

Despite no real action from Police, the left, yesterday, had organized a slew of programmes to commemorate his death. Advocate Jayasankar reflected on the issue and criticised the government for the way they handled the case.

Jayasankar, speaking to an online media, said that it is quite surprising that an SFI leader of influence fell to such fate in a place where the oraganisation enjoys such a monopoly.

“Maharaja’s College is a place where SFI enjoys dominance. Other organisations like KSU, ABVP etc won’t be able to function there since SFI will not let them operate peacefully. It is quite incredible that on a place like that, an SFI leader was killed stabbed by a member of other organisation” said Jayasankar.

Jayasankar said although the police have managed to catch a few people related to the crime, the man who stabbed is still absconding.

“Police have managed to nab people who served lime water and Sarbath to the culprits, who helped them escape in an auto rickshaw or stay in hiding, but the culprits who actually stabbed him is not captured at all. There is news that he has escaped to Saudi Arabia. Police have a mechanism to catch such criminals, but that has not been used either” he said.

He also said how the party has used the amount they collected through Abhimanyu fund for their own needs.

“Pinarayi Vijayan is the Home Minister of the state. There are reports of many custody deaths in this state like never before, yet, police couldn’t catch a criminal who killed an activist of left’s own. Left collected more than 3 crores through their Abhimanyu Fund. About 65-75 lakhs were spent for Abhimanyu’s family. The rest, the party is going to use to make a memorial in the name of Abhimanyu”, he said.

The party is using almost 2 and a half crores collected through this fund for its own needs and then giving Abhimanyu’s name to that. Party benefited from Abhimanyu’s murder,” he added.