Hotel offers ‘Puppy therapy’ to its guests

A hotel has come forward with unique entertainment for its guests – ‘Puppy Therapy’-. It is not only entertainment but the hotel claims that is a therapy that will release your stress and tension.

Puri Garden Hotel in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia has actualized this novel and unique therapy. They in association with Bali Dog Association, a charity organization working for street dogs in the Indonesian island.

They bring puppies to the hotel twice a week. On Tuesday and Thursday from 1.30pm to 3.30 pm the guests can play and have fun with little cute puppies. The venue of the therapy is near the swimming pool.

The hotel also provides free yoga and daily day trips and breakfast for its guests.