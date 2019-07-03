ICC World Cup: England set 306 run victory target

In cricket, the hosts England has set a victory target of 306 runs for New Zealand in the crucial match in ICC Cricket World Cup at Chester-Le-Street.

England who won the toss opted to bat first. The English team has scored 305 runs losing 8 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. It was J.M.Bairstow’s innings has helped the hosts to amass this high score. Bairstow scored 106 for England. For New Zealand, Trent Boult, M.J.Henry and Neesham picked 2 wickets each.

As per last reports, the New Zealand team has scored 61 runs in losing 2 wickets in 15 overs.

The match is crucial for both the teams. England can secure the semi-final birth if they won the match today. If they lose the match they will be kicked out of the tournament if Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

New Zealand will enter semi if won the match. And even if lose they will have a chance on the net-run rate.