It is an honour to serve the Congress party” says Rahul after resigning as party chief

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has submitted his resignation and asserted that it is his honor to serve the Congress party. He has expressed his opinion through his official handle.

The tweet came hours later when the part asserted that the time has come to select the new president quickly without any further delay.

Taking to Twitter and standing firm on his decision, Gandhi said, “It is an honor for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.”

As president of the Congress party, I’m responsible for the loss of the 2019 elections, accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president. he asserted in his letter