Madrasas Used For Recruitment of Terrorists, Reveals MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that there are inputs on terrorist organizations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad in West Bengal for inducting people into terrorist organisation and radicalisation.

As per the reports, JMB has set up terror factories in the border areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. It is reported that recruitments to terror organisation are done through madrasas and mosques. Murshidabad, Malda, and Nadia districts of West Bengal sees a high activity of these networks along with some parts of Muslim-majority districts in Assam.

Minister of State for Home Affairs: There are inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some Madrasas in Burdwan&Murshidabad for radicalization & recruitment. Relevant inputs are regularly shared with State Govts & agencies concerned with advice to take appropriate action” reads the tweet of news agency ANI.