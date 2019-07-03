Latest NewsIndia

Madrasas Used For Recruitment of Terrorists, Reveals MHA

Jul 3, 2019, 07:15 am IST
Less than a minute

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that there are inputs on terrorist organizations like Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) using Madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad in West Bengal for inducting people into terrorist organisation and radicalisation.

As per the reports, JMB has set up terror factories in the border areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal. It is reported that recruitments to terror organisation are done through madrasas and mosques. Murshidabad, Malda, and Nadia districts of West Bengal sees a high activity of these networks along with some parts of Muslim-majority districts in Assam.

Minister of State for Home Affairs: There are inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some Madrasas in Burdwan&Murshidabad for radicalization & recruitment. Relevant inputs are regularly shared with State Govts & agencies concerned with advice to take appropriate action” reads the tweet of news agency ANI.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian ISIS fighter declared global terrorist by the US

Jan 25, 2018, 01:56 pm IST

Donald Trump ends one year of office with protests and marches

Jan 21, 2018, 02:49 pm IST

Elgaar Parishad case: Activist Varavara Rao sent to Judicial custody for 14 days

Nov 27, 2018, 10:47 pm IST

“BJP greatest danger for India, like 440 volt”,says Mamata Banerjee

Apr 27, 2019, 05:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close