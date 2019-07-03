Latest NewsNEWS

Mahatma Gandi’s photo on Beer Bottles steers controversy

Jul 3, 2019, 06:54 pm IST
Jul 3, 2019, 06:54 pm IST

An Israliw Company that has landed itslef in a controversy after putting the imaes of Mahatma gandhi has now appologised to the Government of India for hurting the sentiments of nation.

“Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments. We highly respect and value Mahatma Gandhi and regret our action of putting his image on our bottles,” Gilad Dror said in the statement.

Members of the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, had objected to Mahatma Gandhi’s image being used on the liquor bottles. Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu then directed External Affairs minister S Jaishankar to raise the issue and take immediate action.

