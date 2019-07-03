Latest NewsIndia

Mamata Banerjee introduces 10% reservation for EWS in govt jobs, education

Jul 3, 2019, 08:17 am IST
Less than a minute

The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to introduce 10 per cent reservations for the economically weaker section (EWS) in government jobs and admission in state-run educational institutions.

“10 percent reservation will be provided to the (EWS) in direct recruitment in civil posts and services under the West Bengal government and in admission in all the state-run educational institutions. It was decided by the state cabinet that met today under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” said Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. The Centre has come out with the constitutional amendment bill giving 10 per cent economic reservation in government jobs and educational institutions quota benefits to the EWS candidates in the general category.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9 respectively, and it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS! FRINGE GROUP AFTER ANOTHER FILM

Feb 6, 2018, 11:15 am IST
actress-gang-raped

Young actress gang raped and whole incident video graphed

May 17, 2018, 01:05 pm IST

Anushka Sharma’s stunning rare photo collection : See Pics

Jan 19, 2018, 11:27 pm IST

Sri Lanka Blasts : Father, 2 brothers of mastermind killed in gunfight

Apr 28, 2019, 03:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close