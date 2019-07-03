Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Mohanlal Fans forms a new organisation; Know the reason

Jul 3, 2019, 02:30 pm IST
The official fraternity of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s fans All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Cultural Welfare Association faces serious factionalism and difference of opinion. Some of the members who quit the organization has formed a new organization named ‘ Universal Real Mohanlal Fans Welfare Organisation’.

The leaders of the new organization have accused that they were forced to left the association after seeing fraud works of some people who are with its general secretary Vimal Kumar. They raised this accusation on a Facebook post.

