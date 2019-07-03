Pakistan announces a crackdown against the leader of the group blamed for the deadly attacks on Mumbai in 2008,

Pakistani authorities announced a crackdown on Wednesday against Hafiz Saeed, leader of the group blamed for the deadly attacks on Mumbai in 2008, amid growing international pressure to act against militant groups.

Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department said it had launched 23 cases against Saeed and 12 aides for using five trusts to collect funds and donations for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), blamed by India and the U.S. for the attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.

Two banned LeT-linked charities, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and the Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation, were also targeted, the Department said in a statement.

The counter-terrorism department said the action was in accordance with U.N. sanctions against the individuals and entities.

A diplomatic source in Delhi said the crackdown was a direct result of the FATF plenary’s ultimatum to Pakistan to implement all the 27 points of action by October. The plenary met in Orlando, U.S., last month.