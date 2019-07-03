Latest NewsIndia

Pulwama Attack : Four of five terrorists involved killed and one arrested,says Govt

Jul 3, 2019, 09:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Four out of the five terrorists involved in the Pulwama terror attack were killed, while one was arrested by security forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.He said in the Lok Sabha that probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed the links of terrorist module of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which was responsible for planning and execution of the attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in an attack by a suicide bomber on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.”Out of five accused, one was a suicide bomber. One accused was arrested, while two others were neutralized during pro-active engagement by the security forces. One of the accused, Mudasir Ahmad Khan alias Mohammed Bhai, was neutralised during proactive engagement by the security forces,” he said replying to a written question.

The minister said a Court of Inquiry is ordered in such cases to look into various aspects and accordingly, it was ordered by the CRPF.

Tags

Related Articles

biggest-rivals-of-sridevi

These celebrities are the biggest rivals of Sridevi in film industry

Feb 27, 2018, 11:21 pm IST
BJP numbers

Massive gain for BJP in Rajya Sabha Elections

Mar 23, 2018, 08:45 pm IST

Bollywood Actress Ameesha Patel trolled as Aunty for Her Sexy Photo: See Pic

Aug 25, 2018, 09:34 pm IST
pari-BAN-PAK

Pakistan Authorities ban the film “Pari” because of these reasons

Mar 2, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close