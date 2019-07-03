Qatar to provide visa-free entry

The Gulf country Qatar is all set to provide visa-free entry to travellers. Many passengers travelling to various other countries will have a stop-over in Qatar. Qatar now initiated a programme to send this time most fruitfully. As a part of ‘Summer In Qatar’, programme passengers can visit Qatar without a visa.

The programme launched by Qatar National Tourism Council will end on August 16. The programme is aimed at providing all kind of entertainment for all visitors.

In order to attract more tourists in the country, earlier Qatar has given exemptions to citizens of 80 countries. They will get a free visa. Qatar Airways provides a 25% discount for passengers who come to Doha from 160 destinations around the globe. Many tourist packages are given to people who live in the country for along term.