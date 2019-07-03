CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Release date of Amala Paul starrer ‘Aadai’ announced

Jul 3, 2019, 07:20 pm IST
The release date of Tamil film ‘Aadai’ starring Amala Paul has announced by the makers of the film. The film will be released on July 19. The film has completed the censor formalities and received an ‘A’ certificate.

Amala has selected this film by declining many other films. It is rumored that film is a survival thriller.

The film is directed by Rathna Kumar. The music is composed by Pradeep Kumar.

The teaser of the film has been viewed by around 85 lakhs of people.

The teaser was released by Bollywood director Karan Johar. In the teaser, the actress has appeared nude.

