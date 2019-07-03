Latest NewsIndia

State government launches strict action against 600 corrupt officers

Jul 3, 2019, 07:52 pm IST
The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the Uttar Pradesh is going tough against the corruption among the civil servants. The government has launched a strict disciplinary action against around 600 govt officials who are accused of corruption.

The government has warned 400 officials and asked the other 200 to take voluntary retirement from the service. The UP government has sent a letter to the union government recommending the voluntary retirement of 200 tainted officers.

The other officials who were listed in the list will be not given any future promotions and transfers.

On last month, the Chief Minister Adityanath had reviewed the work of state administration department in the state secretariat.

