This is what Shiv Sena have to say on Rahul’s resignation

The Shiv Sena Wednesday expressed the hope the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will pave the way for the restructuring of the main opposition party and herald a new era in the 133-year-old organisation.

More than a month after declaring his intention, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday formally resigned as Congress chief, saying he is responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and accountability is critical for the party’s future growth.

The Modi storm has uprooted Rahul Gandhi. It is during Modi’s tenure that the Congress has become Gandhi family-mukt”.

“The Congress still has strong roots and should use this opportunity to restructure itself,” they added further.

“There was criticism that the Congress is dominated by one family and many voters were turning their back on the party. This development will be crucial,” said Raut, whose party is a key ally of the BJP.