Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

This is what Shiv Sena have to say on Rahul’s resignation

Jul 3, 2019, 09:47 pm IST
Less than a minute
Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena Wednesday expressed the hope the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president will pave the way for the restructuring of the main opposition party and herald a new era in the 133-year-old organisation.

More than a month after declaring his intention, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday formally resigned as Congress chief, saying he is responsible for the loss in the Lok Sabha election and accountability is critical for the party’s future growth.

The Modi storm has uprooted Rahul Gandhi. It is during Modi’s tenure that the Congress has become Gandhi family-mukt”.

“The Congress still has strong roots and should use this opportunity to restructure itself,”  they added further.

“There was criticism that the Congress is dominated by one family and many voters were turning their back on the party. This development will be crucial,” said Raut, whose party is a key ally of the BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

JUST IN: Union Minister Uma Bharathi Rushed and Admitted to AIIMS

Feb 3, 2018, 07:54 pm IST
Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya loses case; foreign assets to be sold by banks

May 9, 2018, 06:26 am IST

Here is the reply for ‘China plans to set up military base in Pakistan’

Jan 9, 2018, 04:16 pm IST

Film industry shocked after Sivakarthikeyan’s challeging desicion

Jan 4, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close