This is why Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp has been down for users world wide

Jul 3, 2019, 11:00 pm IST
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been hit with another outage that’s stopping users from logging in, viewing or posting pictures. Some are unable to access their accounts at all. It appears to be mostly affecting the UK, northern Europe, the east coast of the US and parts of South America and some countries in Asia. So, yeah, it’s a global thing. There’s been no official reason given for the outage and, as you would expect, the rage is real. Twitter, which proves stubbornly resolute against these kinds of outages is where a lot of people are able to vent their frustration.

 

