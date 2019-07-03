Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is currently in Pakistan says report

The FBI from US suspect that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is currently in Pakistan. The information has been asserted from the close aide and Karachi based businessman Jabir Motiwala.

On Tuesday, the second day of Motiwala’s extradition hearing to the United States, at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court here, Barrister John Hardy, on behalf of the US government, said, “Motiwala was a high ranking member of the D-company, a criminal organisation run by Dawood Ibrahim.”

Dawood Ibrahim is wanted in India to face the law of the land for carrying out serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993 in which scores of people were killed and injured.

Hardy also claimed that during his interaction with the FBI agents, the businessman disclosed activities of D-company in India, United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, The News International has reported.