VIRAL WATCH;Kashmiri school teacher threatens to kill student holding axe over the boy’s neck

Jul 3, 2019, 05:59 pm IST
In the Video it can be seen that a man who holds an axe over a child threatening to slaughter him. The video has been surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir. The man in the video is acknowleged as a teacher at a private school in the North Kashmir’s Handwara and the boy is his student.

“Close your eyes. I am going to slaughter him,” the teacher tells the other students in Kashmiri.

The police have registered a case after the undated video was shared widely on social media. People who are believed to have details on the incident are being questioned, a police spokesperson said.

“Today (Tuesday), a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it,” the spokesperson said.

Many are asking whether the man is a butcher or teacher  as a response to the video.

