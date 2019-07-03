World Cup Winning Captain Clive Lloyd Feels this is the Area Where India Needs Improvment

India thrashed Bangladesh by 28 runs and has booked a place in the semifinals of the tournament. There are lots of positives that emerged out of the matches they played so far, but India has exposed a few of their weakness too. A brittle middle order, death bowlers other than Bumrah going for runs, lack of a strong finisher other than Dhoni and the list goes on. The legendary West Indies player Clive Lloyd reflected on India’s position and said India will have to strengthen their lower order.

“India has a selection dilemma. England played the right kind of game against them by attacking the spinners and they need to strengthen their batting lower down the order,” Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, wrote in his column for the ICC

“They(India and Australia) have been the two stand-out teams for me at this World Cup. They have understood the conditions better than any of the others and have strolled through. That is the key here” he wrote.

India’s last league match is against Srilanka on Saturday, 6th of July.