97.68% of Ground water has been finished says report

A report released by the Union water resources ministry has revealed that around 97.68% of groundwater in Kasaragod has been finished. The 2017 annual report of Ground Water Estimation Committee has revealed this. The statistics show that the ground water level is going down every year. The groundwater level in 2013 was 90.52 and has fallen from there.

In Manjeshwar groundwater level is 83.92%, in Karadaukka it is 82.03% and in Kanjhanghad it is 77.67%. These areas are classified as ‘Semi-Critical’.

In 2005, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Athiyannoor, Chittoor, and Kodungalloor blocks were classified as ‘Over Exploited’. Now the recent reports reveal that the stone has been more worsened. Even the region which was once safe has reached to semi-critical category.

The experts say that the un-scientific and un-controlled agricultural usage of groundwater in the district has lead to the worst situation. The areca nut plantation in the districts is the main reason for this. The experts have claimed that it the situation is not controlled the district will face severe and serious drought in the near future.