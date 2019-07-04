Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle : Indian woman wins Rs 22 crore

An Indian resident living in Abu Dhabi won Dh12 million in the latest monthly Big Ticket Draw.

Sapna Nair won the grand prize thanks to her winning ticket no. 217892 which she purchased on June 9.

“I didn’t believe this could happen…is this some prank?” said a shocked Nair after receiving the good news that she had just won Dh12 million, overwhelmed with the life changing news.

“My God… never in my life [have I won a prize]… I can’t believe this,” Nair said, still in disbelief. And just to make sure she was not dreaming, Nair also told the organisers that she wanted to check her ticket just to be double sure that this was all real.

Held at Abu Dhabi International Airport every month, the Big Ticket Draw is the UAE’s largest and longest running raffle draw, with raffle tickets costing Dh500 to purchase. The monthly draw is hugely popular due to its high winning returns which have sometimes totaled up to Dh15 million.