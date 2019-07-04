All India Congress Committee general secretary resigns

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat submitted his resignation on Thursday.

In more trouble for the crisis-hit Congress, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat quit from the top post and claimed responsibility for party’s recently-concluded election defeat.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi officially stepped down from the post of Congress president, takingresponsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for “hard decisions” to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the “failure” of 2019.

“Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. At times, I stood completely alone and am extremely proud of it,” Rahul Gandhi stated in his resignation letter.

In a four-page open letter, Gandhi also urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new president as it would not be proper for him to do so.

Rahul Gandhi — who has been adamant on his decision to quit as party president since May 25, two days after the results in which his party won 52 seats — also stressed on the need for the Congress to “radically transform itself”.

In a letter that was emotive in places and combative in others, he said he owed the country and his party a debt of tremendous gratitude and love, but maintained that at times he stood “completely alone” in his fight against the Prime Minister and the RSS.

“As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President,” he said, rejecting pleas by senior party leaders to continue as the chief of the grand old party.