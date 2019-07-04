Latest NewsNEWSTechnology

App that could create nudes of clothed women taken down

Jul 4, 2019, 05:24 pm IST
Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than we have expected. A new user interface application programme has now made the users to generate realistic nude images of women all without them having to take off their clothes. The application is known as deep nude . AI-generated deep fakes and could potentially lead to horrifying cases of online harassment.

The application was earlier available to download, it has been now taken down. The programmers has wrote on the twitter that the people will be misusing it eventually.

Anyone who had brought the application would be getting a refund soon asserted the sources.

The application is now available on two forms with watermark and a fake stamp on the created image.

