The very talented generation next actress Kiara Advani is slowly making the right kind of noise. After enticing the audience with ‘Lust Stories’, the actress’s latest hit ‘Kabir Singh’ with Shahid Kapoor has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters. Kiara was recently spotted at the airport looking easy breezy in her pop tangerine dress. She flashed her million dollar smile at paps and carried a huge Christian Dior hand bag.