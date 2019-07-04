College students arrested for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl

Five college students have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada district for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl from the Dalit community. The accused have also been charged of blackmailing the victim and sharing the clip of sexual assault in a bid to coerce her into silence.

The incident came under police radar after the rape video went viral on social media. A probe into the case revealed that the girl was raped in March this year, by five students of a private college. The accused, all 19-year-old, were apprehended by the police on Wednesday.