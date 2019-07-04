Latest NewsIndia

College students arrested for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl

Jul 4, 2019, 12:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Five college students have been arrested in Dakshina Kannada district for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl from the Dalit community. The accused have also been charged of blackmailing the victim and sharing the clip of sexual assault in a bid to coerce her into silence.

The incident came under police radar after the rape video went viral on social media. A probe into the case revealed that the girl was raped in March this year, by five students of a private college. The accused, all 19-year-old, were apprehended by the police on Wednesday.

Tags

Related Articles

This Pakistani Model claims to be a look alike of Priyanka Chopra!!!!!

Dec 23, 2017, 07:10 pm IST
slut shamed to calling prostitute

Yesterday they refer to me as a poet, today am a slut, a prostitute: Gilu Joseph

Mar 3, 2018, 09:29 pm IST
dilak

This Hot Bikini picture of Rubina Dilak has become the talk of the town! See pic

Mar 6, 2018, 05:59 pm IST

Kerala witnesses record number of Hartals in 2018

Dec 15, 2018, 07:24 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close