Cricket Match Between Kerala MLAs and Media- Can You Guess Who Won?

India has ensured its place in the semifinals of the ongoing Cricket World Cup and Members of Legislative Assembly in Kerala cannot stay away from the passion of the sport either. A cricket match was held between MLA’s and Media workers and it was quite something.

MLAs like Kovoor Kunjumon, TV Rajesh, Raju Abraham,Chittayam Gopakumar, R Rajesh, T V Ibrahim, etc, although representing separate political faith, united to fight for the same team. Prathibha MLA, was the women-presence in the team and although she did not came to bat, was part of the fielding set up.

It was minister E.P Jayarajan who inaugurated the match with a pull-shot. In the match, it was the MLA team that eventually emerged as the winners. R Rajesh was adjudged the Man of the Match. Speaker Sreeramakrishnan gave the prizes.