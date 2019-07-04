Dispute between Christian Factions: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Says S.C Verdict Will be Implemented by Arriving at Consensus

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had raised serious criticisms against Kerala government in the delay they are showing to implement the S.C verdict on Orthodox-Jacobite church dispute cases. The court also warned that the Chief Secretary will be put in jail if the government tries to overcome the Supreme Court verdict.

Responding to the issue, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government is committed to implementing the Supreme court verdict and is trying to implement it through consensus.

The orthodox faction had said that if the Government doesn’t do anything to implement the Supreme Court order, they would file a contempt of court case against the government.