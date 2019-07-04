Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Do you know where Rahul Gandhi went right after his resignation ? Video goes viral

Jul 4, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
After submitting the resignation form the ex congress President went to a multiplex to watch Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Article 15’ on Wednesday.

The video of Congress leader watching a movie at PVR Chanakya in Delhi went viral on social media.

In the video Rahul is seen enjoying the cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana’s investigative cop drama with popcorn.

Rahul wore a white shirt and pant, RaGa is seen concentrating on the big screen to watch a film based on the burning issue of casteism in India.

